Contagion of fear, uncertainty infect financial markets

March 19, 2020 at 5:16 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 5:38 AM

(AP) - The rapidly deteriorating health of the financial markets is being driven by a contagion of fear and uncertainty about a global pandemic that’s infecting the economy in ways that seemed unfathomable just a month ago.

Shares have opened higher in Europe after another day of mostly moderate losses in Asia.

Germany’s DAX rose 2.4% and shares were also higher in London and Paris early Thursday.

New York futures were flat. But Japan’s benchmark failed to hold onto early gains and South Korea’s Kospi sank 7%.

Stock trader Gregory Rowe works at the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday in New York. The rapidly deteriorating health of the financial markets is being driven by a contagion of fear and uncertainty about a global pandemic that’s infecting the economy in ways that seemed unfathomable just a month ago. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Fears of a prolonged recession due to the coronavirus crisis are prompting investors to shift to cash, pushing prices of most assets lower.

The Dow lost more than 1,300 points, or 6.3%, on Wednesday. Oil prices rebounded after a 24% loss a day earlier, with U.S. crude gaining nearly 14%.

After peaking at a record high shortly after the President Day’s holiday weekend, the benchmark S&P 500 index has now dropped 30% in a head-spinning four weeks that has seen vital parts of the economy shut down and governments and central banks take action in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

Most experts now believe a recession is inevitable, with its severity the only question left.

