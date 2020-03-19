The games go on: Australia’s football leagues in action

(AP) — The Aussie rules Australian Football League, the National Rugby League and soccer’s A-League competitions are all going ahead despite heavy travel restrictions and bans on crowds of more than 500 assembling at outdoor venues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The only difference is that there are no fans there to watch.
The Richmond Tigers won the AFL flag last September in front of 100,014 people at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. There were no fans when they opened their title defense at the MCG. It was a winning start for the Tigers. But a very quiet one.
