GMG surveying employers, gathering resources for local business community

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Many area businesses are in their first full day of new requirements to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
For restaurants, that means no dine-in customers, only delivery and take out options. For salons, gyms, theaters and many others, it means indefinite closure.
Lauren Andrego was joined during KEYC News Now at 6:30 with Patrick Baker and Jessica Beyer from Greater Mankato Growth to learn more about what local businesses need to know.
“Right now, sort of the number one resource for employees, is the unemployment insurance program,” GMG Vice President Patrick Baker said. "So, any employee whose hours have been impacted are really encouraged to look into that. There’s also some provisions in there for businesses that the governor announced via his executive order, such as, a shared work program, where businesses can reduce hours for their employees across the board., rather than trying to lay off individual employees. And then the individual unemployment insurance program covers sort of the period of time that the employees had their hours reduced.
GMG also released a survey on Wednesday for all area business owners to complete. The goal of it is to learn more about businesses’ biggest concerns and how they’re preparing to conduct operations moving forward.
It includes questions like whether they have employees in need of child care, if they’re dealing with employee illness and if travel restrictions are getting in the way of operations.
“We’re really actively reaching out to our member businesses and organizations through communication. So, we’ve sent out a survey to try to help navigate what questions they have, how we can be most helpful as an organization, as this [COVID-19 virus] continues to play out,” GMG CEO Jessica Beyer explained. “We also, in addition to that survey, are just picking up the phone, and having our staff just call and make sure we’re checking up on businesses, hearing how we can be most helpful through this situation and be there as a resource.”
And for residents looking for ways to help the local economy and community business owners, GMG says the best thing you can do right now is to order from your favorite local restaurant or buy a gift card from a family-owned store.
The organization has also created a Facebook group to make that even easier, called “Greater Mankato Area Take Out, Delivery and Business Options.”
Jessica beyer: and so, this resource that we just launched this morning really is an avenue, we're seeing a lot of things out on social media. And so, it's that, hub where people can post what's happening with businesses, if they're doing take out options, if they're offering gift card promotions, if maybe they're closing temporarily, just as a source to kind of bring people together, and to share what they're doing, and also to keep positive with some of the best resources that are out there.
Greater Mankato Growth is asking business owners, restaurant owners and community members to share information about changes and deals at local businesses right to the newly created Facebook group. They’ve also posted a list of other resources for area businesses and residents on their website.
