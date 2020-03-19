At least two injured following early morning fire in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At least two people are injured following a fire at a Mankato apartment building early Thursday morning.
The fire broke out at 2:03 a.m. at the intersection of North fourth street and East Washington St. The building has since been deemed safe by authorities.
Mankato Public Safety says the building’s sprinkler system was able to extinguish the blaze without additional assistance.
According to authorities on the scene, the two people suffered their injuries while escaping the fire.
An investigation into the cause of the fire will be conducted by the state fire marshal.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
