Mankato Clinic closes drive-thru screening, opens respiratory clinic
By Dion Cheney | March 18, 2020 at 8:30 PM CDT - Updated March 18 at 8:32 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic has closed its drive-thru screening for coronavirus.

The clinic is acting on recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health to prioritize supplies for the testing and care of hospitalized patients, residents in long-term care facilities and health care workers.

The Mankato Clinic is designating its North Mankato location as a Respiratory Clinic.

If you are experiencing a fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath and need medical care, CLICK HERE TO CALL the Mankato Clinic COVID-19 Hotline to speak to a nurse

After calling the Mankato Clinic’s COVID-19 hotline (507-389-8548), all patients who need medical care for respiratory symptoms will be directed to the North Mankato Clinic where they can be evaluated by a health care provider.

