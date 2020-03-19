Mankato Clinic closes drive-thru screening, opens respiratory clinic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Clinic has closed its drive-thru screening for coronavirus.
The clinic is acting on recommendations from the Minnesota Department of Health to prioritize supplies for the testing and care of hospitalized patients, residents in long-term care facilities and health care workers.
The Mankato Clinic is designating its North Mankato location as a Respiratory Clinic.
After calling the Mankato Clinic’s COVID-19 hotline (507-389-8548), all patients who need medical care for respiratory symptoms will be directed to the North Mankato Clinic where they can be evaluated by a health care provider.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.