MDH: total number of Covid-19 cases rises to 89

The approximate number of patients tested at the MDH Public Health Lab is 3038

MDH: total number of Covid-19 cases rises to 89
As of Thursday, March 19, 89 people have tested positive for Covid-19. (Source: Associated Press)
By KEYC News Now Online Staff | March 19, 2020 at 11:24 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 11:24 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health released new numbers of confirmed cases and the number of tests given in a recent update.

As of Thursday, March 19, 89 people have tested positive for Covid-19.

The approximate number of patients tested at the MDH Public Health Lab is 3038

Counties with cases include Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright.

For further updates and a map of listed counties, visit www.health.state.mn.us

Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.