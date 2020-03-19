MDH: total number of Covid-19 cases rises to 89

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health released new numbers of confirmed cases and the number of tests given in a recent update.
As of Thursday, March 19, 89 people have tested positive for Covid-19.
The approximate number of patients tested at the MDH Public Health Lab is 3038
Counties with cases include Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Martin, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Rice, Scott, Stearns, Waseca, Washington, Wright.
For further updates and a map of listed counties, visit www.health.state.mn.us
