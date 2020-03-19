Minnesota Pollution Control Agency creates online alternative for feedlot permit informational meetings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has made an online alternative to their information meetings regarding feedlot permit changes.
The MPCA is revising operating permits for more than 1,000 large feedlots in the state. Permits are scheduled to expire on January 31, 2021. The revised operating permit will cover February 1 of next year to January 31 of 2026.
Proposed changes include increased water protection through the prevention of nitrogen leaching and runoff.
Meetings scheduled for this week in Mankato and Rochester were canceled following state guidance with coronavirus concerns and are being replaced with virtual meetings scheduled for March 31 and April of this year from 10 a.m. to noon.
A link to more information and online access to the virtual meetings can be found here.
