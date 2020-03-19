Minnesota State’s Michaelis signs professional deal with Vancouver

Statistically, Michaelis finished the shortened 2019-20 season by generating career-highs in goals scored (20), assists (24), points (44) and game-winning goals (5). In addition, Michaelis also was sent to the penalty box only four times this season, which is the fewest number of penalties that the Mannehim, Germany, native has been booked for during his four-year career with the Mavericks.