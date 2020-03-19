Minnesota State’s Michaelis signs professional deal with Vancouver

Minnesota State’s Michaelis signs professional deal with Vancouver
By Jake Rinehart | March 19, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 6:45 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Vancouver Canucks announced Thursday that they have agreed to sign free agent Marc Michaelis to a one-year deal.

Michaelis just finished the best season of his collegiate career with the Minnesota State Mavericks, which saw him earn the WCHA Player of the Year award.

Statistically, Michaelis finished the shortened 2019-20 season by generating career-highs in goals scored (20), assists (24), points (44) and game-winning goals (5). In addition, Michaelis also was sent to the penalty box only four times this season, which is the fewest number of penalties that the Mannehim, Germany, native has been booked for during his four-year career with the Mavericks.

Michaelis also joins teammate Dryden McKay in being named a Top 10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.

