Spring allergy symptoms vs. coronavirus symptoms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Thursday is the first day of spring, and it is often a time when those with seasonal allergies might start feeling a little under the weather.
Most commonly spring allergies are caused by tree pollens and outdoor molds. Some of the symptoms include running nose, stuffy nose, and sneezing. Experts say those with asthma might also develop a cough. And at a time when we’re watching out for coronavirus symptoms as well, doctors say there are some key ways to decipher the two.
“For Covid-19 the more common symptoms are dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue and sore throat. For seasonal allergies, there might be some cough but there’s not a fever typically. There’s maybe sometimes feeling tired or sometimes a headache but typically not a sore throat, and there tends to be more running nose and sneezing with seasonal allergies,” says Dr. Vasan Ramanuja, an allergist at Mankato Clinic.
Dr. Ramanuja says for those dealing with spring allergies, over the counter anti-histamines, usually the non-drowsy ones, like Claritin, Allegra, and Zyrtec typically work best. He says there are also some nasal sprays available over the counter. Experts recommend people seek care from an allergist if they continue to have severe symptoms after taking allergy medications.
