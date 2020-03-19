Spring allergy symptoms vs. coronavirus symptoms

“For Covid-19 the more common symptoms are dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue and sore throat. For seasonal allergies, there might be some cough but there’s not a fever typically. There’s maybe sometimes feeling tired or sometimes a headache but typically not a sore throat, and there tends to be more running nose and sneezing with seasonal allergies,” says Dr. Vasan Ramanuja, an allergist at Mankato Clinic.