Staff at Minnesota State University, Mankato donate frozen meals to students

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout this week, staff from Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Diversity and Inclusion division and Career Development Center have donated free meals and vouchers to students dealing with food insecurities.
The Campus Kitchen at Minnesota State has also received some of those meal donations.
The university says the Campus Kitchen and "Little Fridge and Bread Cart" will remain stocked, and their inventories will be checked once per day three or four days per week.
Students in need of food should check for updates on the Campus Kitchen’s Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.