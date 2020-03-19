Update: One dies in early morning fire in Mankato; two others injured

Mankato Public Safety says the building’s sprinkler system was able to extinguish the blaze without additional assistance.

Crews respond to the early Thursday morning fire. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Gage Cureton | March 19, 2020 at 5:36 AM CDT - Updated March 19 at 11:27 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An apartment fire in Mankato early Thursday morning claims the life of one person.

The fire broke out at 2:03 a.m. at the intersection of North fourth street and East Washington St.

Firefighters arrived to find one person not breathing. That person was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim is not being released until family is notified.

According to authorities on the scene, two other people suffered minor injuries while escaping the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the state fire marshal.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

