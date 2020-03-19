U.S. Senate passes bill to provide paid benefits for during coronavirus epidemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Senate passed a bill Wednesday night to ensure paid benefits for many Americas, while millions are holed up at home against the coronavirus.
The bill first passed in the Democratic-controlled House on Saturday. Minnesota Senator Tina Smith says the bill will make a big difference for working families struggling to make it by right now, while also offering free testing for COVID-19.
“It’s going to provide much-needed relief for American families, for paid sick leave, for nutrition support in area communities, and also for helping states with unemployment insurance which is so important, so we’ve got to get that done and then we need to turn to the question of what else we need to do to provide medical support to Americans and economic support because this is having really devastating economic impacts,” says Sen. Smith.
The Senate approved the plan with a vote of 90-8. The bill will now be sent to the White House for President Trump’s signature.
