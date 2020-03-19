USDA partners with Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty to provide meals for students in rural areas

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Yesterday, United States Department of Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, announced a collaboration with Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty among others to deliver meals to students in rural areas across the U.S.
Due to school closures, nearly 1,000,000 meals will be delivered to students in rural areas.
Baylor is coordinating with state officials to prioritize students who don't have access to a food service program.
Eligible school districts can apply at the appropriate state agency to validate the application which can then be submitted by the district to the Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.
A link to eligibility requirement and more information can be found here.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.