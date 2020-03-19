Veterinarians take precautions while caring for pets

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The coronavirus has small businesses that are staying open taking extra precautions when it comes to interacting with clients, including those focused on pet health.
According to the CDC and the American Veterinary Medical Association, there is no implication of dogs or cats contracting coronavirus, or being able to harbor it and transfer it back to their human owners.
Places like Minnesota Valley Pet Hospital in Mankato are still seeing pets for emergencies, but asking non-essential appointments to hold off. When they do see pets, they’re trying to avoid as much face to face interaction with their owner, as possible.
“Definitely call ahead call from the parking lot, let us know they’re here, giving them the option of even we’re coming out to the car and bringing the animals in while they stay there. We can call or video conference them to their car, talk to them, deal with things. We’re doing a lot of payment over the phone. If it’s like medicine refills, take the payment over the phone, we run it out to the car, they don’t’ even have to come into the building; just to keep our staff as healthy as possible,” says Dr. Ken Ambrose at the Minnesota valley Pet Hospital.
Ambrose says it’s still best, if you are sick, to keep a healthy distance from your pet, and as always, wash your hands after you come into contact with your pet.
