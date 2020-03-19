Veterinarians take precautions while caring for pets

“Definitely call ahead call from the parking lot, let us know they’re here, giving them the option of even we’re coming out to the car and bringing the animals in while they stay there. We can call or video conference them to their car, talk to them, deal with things. We’re doing a lot of payment over the phone. If it’s like medicine refills, take the payment over the phone, we run it out to the car, they don’t’ even have to come into the building; just to keep our staff as healthy as possible,” says Dr. Ken Ambrose at the Minnesota valley Pet Hospital.