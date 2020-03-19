Vikings doing more subtracting than adding, so far

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The NFL market is now open and the Minnesota Vikings have so far been doing more subtracting than adding.
Their first official move of the new league year was to shed yet more salary, with the termination of right guard Josh Kline’s contract. He played just one year in Minnesota.
Kline joined fellow starters defensive tackle Linval Joseph, cornerback Trae Waynes and wide receiver Stefon Diggs on their way to other teams.
The Vikings made their biggest move this week by extending the contract of quarterback Kirk Cousins and agreeing to trade Diggs to Buffalo.
