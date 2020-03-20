Curly Girlz Candy founder awarded Minnesota’s 2020 Small Businessperson of the Year

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — The well-established candy industry can be traced as far back as 2000 B.C., according to Candy History.
And, the market’s variety of candy is tremendous.
Though, Owatonna-based Curly Girlz Candy has still found a way to be innovative.
Since 2014, Curly Girlz Candy has satisfied cravings with chocolates and caramels.
A couple of years in, the company listened to customer requests and took on the challenge of gourmet sugar-free candy meaning maltitol-free, keto-friendly and diabetic friendly.
“Getting people to try the candy when we were first putting it out there was, not telling them it was sugar-free, so that they were pleasantly surprised,” founder and CEO Paula Trenda said.
Now offered nationwide, the company has transitioned to a 90% sugar-free business with the goal to expand internationally.
“I don’t think that our candy is just meant for somebody who is diabetic or following a keto or low carb diet, I think that our candy is good for everyone in the nation because there is too much added sugar and there’s so many chronic diseases that are related to sugar that if people just start eating healthier and want to incorporate something sweet into their diet, that this is a great option for them,” Trenda explained.
The well-executed health-conscious candies are why Trenda was named 2020 Small Businessperson of the Year for Minnesota.
The prestigious award from the U.S. Small Business Administration recognizes Trenda for her innovative products while bringing them to a national scale.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.