Greater Mankato Area United Way, Mankato Area Foundation launch community response fund

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In response to COVID-19’s impact on regional nonprofits, the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation have created a community response fund to assist needs in the communities they serve.
The initial goal is to address short-term emergency nonprofit needs throughout our region.
The Mankato Area Foundation will administer grants from this fund in partnership with the Greater Mankato Area United Way. Funds will be released on a rolling basis as fundraising continues throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis, making it possible to move resources quickly and adapt to evolving needs in subsequent funding phases.
“We are grateful to have a partner like the Greater Mankato Area United Way as we respond to the needs of our region,” said Nancy Zallek, President and CEO of MAF said in a statement. “We believe our combined knowledge and experience will be critical at this time. The beauty of this area is the way in which we respond to challenges. Both Barb and I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of donors—it is at times like this that we are reminded about the value of charitable giving and the difference it can make in our communities.”
“Through this collaboration with Mankato Area Foundation, we are creating a powerful, united front to ensure a balanced response to keep our region strong,” said Barb Kaus, CEO of GMAUW in a statement. “The emerging needs are broad. Together our organizations are well positioned to respond because of not only our extensive knowledge of the existing needs but also our relationships with organizations and resources. We are thankful for MAF’s partnership in responding to the emergency needs of our region. In addition to financial resources, volunteering and in-kind donations are incredibly important at this time. United Way is continuing to update a centralized list of how people can get involved in those capacities.”
One hundred percent of donations to this fund will go to charitable organizations helping those impacted by the health crisis throughout the Greater Mankato area. If you would like to learn more or donate to the Community Response Fund, please visit www.mankatounitedway.org or www.mankatoareafoundation.com.
For organizations interested in applying for funds, please contact Sarah Beiswanger at sarah@mankatoareafoundation.com, or fill out our simplified online application.
For an ongoing list of volunteer and item needs, please visit www.mankatounitedway.org/covid-19.
