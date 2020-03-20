Greater Mankato Area United Way, Mankato Area Foundation launch community response fund

“We are grateful to have a partner like the Greater Mankato Area United Way as we respond to the needs of our region,” said Nancy Zallek, President and CEO of MAF said in a statement. “We believe our combined knowledge and experience will be critical at this time. The beauty of this area is the way in which we respond to challenges. Both Barb and I have been overwhelmed by the generosity of donors—it is at times like this that we are reminded about the value of charitable giving and the difference it can make in our communities.”