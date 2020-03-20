The Home Depot, Menards reduce hours during COVID-19 pandemic

The Hope Depot and Menards are the latest retailers to implement changes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. (Source: Associated Press, Menards)
By Jake Rinehart | March 20, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 5:53 PM

(KEYC) — The Home Depot and Menards are the latest retailers to implement changes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Both retailers say that the reduction in store hours will allow them to better restock shelves for customers and perform additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures.

In a statement released on Wednesday, March 18, The Home Depot says that opening hours will remain the same, but all locations will close daily at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, a statement on Menards’ website reads that store hours will be 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. (Source: Menards)

The changes are being implemented in all of The Home Depot’s and Menards’ locations across the country.

