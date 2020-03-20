Hy-Vee aims to limit spread of COVID-19 by banning reusable bags, installing protecting windows at checkout

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced additional changes to its operations in response to the ever-changing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Effective Friday, March 20, customers will not be allowed to bring in reusable bags to the Iowa-based grocery store until further notice. The company officials say that the decision to not allow customers’ reusable bags in their stores is because it is difficult to monitor their cleanliness.
Company officials say that it is not always easy to know the sanitization procedures customers are taking at their homes to keep the bags clean.
The spread of this virus is asking us all to take extraordinary measures and change the way we live our lives,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “We are continuing to adapt at Hy-Vee so that we can serve our customers and keep everyone in our stores as safe and healthy as possible.”
Furthermore, customers will also start noticing temporary window panels being installed at Hy-Vee checkout lanes. The panels are being installed at checkout lanes because it is the main location within stores where customers and employees are in the closest contact.
The panels have already been installed in the Des Moines-area stores, and the company said that customers should expect to see them at all other locations within the next few days.
