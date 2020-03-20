Mankato Clinic sets up North Mankato location as respiratory clinic

The Mankato Clinic’s North Mankato location is officially set up as a respiratory clinic. (Source: Mankato Clinic)
By Kelsey Barchenger | March 20, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 12:17 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Clinic’s North Mankato location is officially set up as a respiratory clinic.

After calling the COVID-19 hotline, all patients who need medical care and are experiencing a fever or respiratory symptoms will be directed to the North Mankato Clinic. There, they will be evaluated by a healthcare provider.

Officials say keeping all patients with COVID-19 symptoms at one clinic will help control the spread and keep patients safe while receiving care at other Mankato Clinic locations.

