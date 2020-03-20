Mayo Clinic Health System, Univ. of Iowa partner for Milk Collection Depot program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Mayo Clinic Health System’s Eastridge Pediatric Clinic in Mankato is now accepting human milk donations in cooperation with the University of Iowa’s Mother’s Milk Bank.
After the University of Iowa reached out to Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato, work began to set up a milk donor bank in Mankato.All milk collection is free will and the new milk drop off-site is an addition to the already existing partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato and the University of Iowa.
“We, ourselves, get our milk that we give to our special care nursery babies from the University of Iowa, so they just thought it would be a great connection for us to kind of team up together and have our local moms donate to our babies in a roundabout way,” explained Sandra Bosch, nurse manager of Labor, Delivery, Postpartum and Couplet Care at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Donors may include women who produce excess breast milk, those that have finished breastfeeding but would like to help other babies and those who have suffered a fetal loss.
