Minn. Dept. of Commerce reminds consumers to be alert for scams during COVID-19 pandemic

(KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Commerce is advising Minnesotans to be on alert for scams as the nation continues to respond to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
With the closures of schools across the state and many businesses opting to go partially or completely remote, there will no doubt be increased social connections via e-mail, phone, mail and social media.
“First and foremost, consumers should not share any financial or other sensitive information with anyone who contacts them unsolicited,” Commissioner Steve Kelley said.
In addition, consumers should ask these questions about every e-mail, phone call and piece of mail they receive, because the answers could trigger potential red flags for fraud and scams.
- Is the e-mail, phone call, or mail from someone you don’t know?
- Is the sender, caller, or item offering you something that seems too good to be true?
- Is the sender, caller, or item using language to incite fear or threaten you?
- Is the sender, caller, or item urging you to “Act Now” before it’s too late?
- Is the sender, caller, or item requesting payment from you and promising to give you something in return after your payment?
If a consumer has any doubts about the sender, caller, or idea that is being pitched to them, they should hang up, delete the email, or recycle the mail.
It is important to note that the Department of Commerce, at this present time, does nott have any reported cases of COVID-19 financial scams.
If consumers have additional questions or believe they may be a victim of scam or fraud, they are asked to contact the Commerce Department’s Consumer Services Center by e-mailing consumer.protection@state.mn.us or by calling (651) 539-1600, or toll-free at (800) 657-3602.
