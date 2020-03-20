Minneapolis-based Compass Airlines shuts down in April

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - Minneapolis-based Compass Airlines is shutting down operations in April due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A statement from the company says Compass Airlines “has made the difficult decision to cease operations, effective April 7.”
According to the statement, “Radical capacity reductions left Compass without the ability to fly even minimally viable schedules.”
The Star Tribune also reports that Compass’ Delta-affiliated operations will end March 31 instead of winding down later this year as scheduled.
President Sara Nelson of the Association of Flight Attendants calls the shutdown “devastating.” The union represents more than 200 cabin crew members at Compass. Compass exclusively flies in western states.
