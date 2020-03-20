Minnesota is sixth leading state for wildlife conservation contributions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last year, America’s sportsmen and women generated almost a billion dollars in excise taxes that supported state conservation programs.
Some of those taxes raised are matched by the DNR with hunting and fishing licenses, and Minnesotans alone provided three percent of those tax funds making it the sixth-largest in the nation.
Authorized under the Federal Aid in Wildlife Restoration Act, those tax funds go toward local projects to conserve, restore and protect wildlife resources.
“There’s more habitat out there and there’s better management of that habitat by the DNR. That then creates a more diverse and more abundant population of wildlife and that then gives the Minnesotans a better recreation experience,” says Greg Hoch, a prairie habitat supervisor for the Minnesota Department of Resources.
Minnesota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund provides additional revenue to the DNR to better protect wildlife to continue the hunting tradition.
