Minnesota State’s Mackey inks NHL deal with Calgary

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Calgary Flames announced Friday that they have signed college free agent defenceman Connor Mackey to a one-year entry-level contract.
The contract is set to begin at the beginning of the 2020-21 hockey season.
Mackey had another consistent season with the Mavericks during the 2019-20 season, recording 7 goals, 17 assists and a career-best +23 rating.
The Tower Lakes, Illinois, native recorded career-highs in goals (7), assists (18) and points (25) during the 2018-19 season for the Mavericks.
