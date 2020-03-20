Minnesota State’s Mackey inks NHL deal with Calgary

Minnesota State junior Connor Mackey reached an agreement on a one-year entry-level deal with the Calgary Flames on Friday, March 20, 2020. (Source: KEYC News Now)
By Jake Rinehart | March 20, 2020 at 2:39 PM CDT - Updated March 20 at 2:39 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Calgary Flames announced Friday that they have signed college free agent defenceman Connor Mackey to a one-year entry-level contract.

The contract is set to begin at the beginning of the 2020-21 hockey season.

Mackey had another consistent season with the Mavericks during the 2019-20 season, recording 7 goals, 17 assists and a career-best +23 rating.

The Tower Lakes, Illinois, native recorded career-highs in goals (7), assists (18) and points (25) during the 2018-19 season for the Mavericks.

