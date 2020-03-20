More Ways to Watch: KEYC available on AppleTV, Roku

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — KEYC News Now is excited to share that we are bringing our viewers more ways to watch our newscasts and web stories.
In addition to already being available on-air, online, and on the go with our KEYC News Now and KEYC Weather Now mobile apps, viewers, especially those without cable, can begin watching our station on AppleTV and Roku.
Once a viewer has properly set-up their AppleTV or Roku devices, simply go to the search menu and type “KEYC News Now” and download the app.
From there, viewers will be able to follow along with all of our news stories in real-time and even watch live.
An official announcement regarding our FireTV application will be made public upon completion of the development phase.
