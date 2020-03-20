MSU’s Jackson off to strong start in collegiate career

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MSU freshman indoor track and field star Makayla Jackson hit the ground running in her first year with the Mavericks.
Jackson set program records in the 60 meter dash and long jump and earned the NSIC Newcomer of the Year award.
“It felt great, it was like a big ol’ hug that was given to me. It was a blessing,” said Jackson.
Jackson qualified for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in three events before the competition was canceled including the 60 and 200 meter dash and long jump.
On top of her record 60 meter dash time, the sprinter recorded the second fastest time in the event in all of Division II this season.
“I really did not expect going to the next level right now as a freshman. I was doubting myself when I first came because it’s the next level. It’s different than high school. Getting a chance to have this opportunity feels really good,” said Jackson.
The future looks bright for Jackson as her collegiate career is just getting started.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.