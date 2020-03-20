Northern Commodity Transportation Conference brings producers and ag commodity transportation leaders together

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Northern Commodity Transportation Conference brought producers and transportation leaders to Bloomington, MN last week for a two-day event.
“It was probably the last major conference that anyone in agriculture got to go to,” said CEO of Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, Tom Slunecka.
Sponsored by the Minnesota Soybean Research and Promotion Council, the conference brought together nearly 100 farmers and commodity organizations to discuss the route agriculture commodities take before they reach international waters.
“The topics we discusses were clearly something the region had not discussed before... What can we work on together, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, to take advantage of our regional differences and to decrease the cost of transporting our goods to the west coast market,” said Slunecka.
Farmers in attendance stated their concern with infrastructure and its part in the transportation of agriculture goods.
“A lot of the roads have been closed indefinitely because of last year’s flooding, many of them have lost bridges... one bridge in particular over the Red River, which needs support from both Minnesota and North Dakota to get rebuilt. This is exactly the type of thing that, regonially, we can make a difference in,” said Slunecka.
The conference focused on aspects of trade that are more easily controlled and how to advertise the high quality of the products grown in the upper Midwest such as soybeans and corn.
“All of these things can strengthen our position, but they become more of a specialty as opposed to commodity, so the term that we repeated over and over at the conference was that we need to work to decommoditize our crops,” said Slunecka.
Plans are in place to work toward next year’s Northern Commodity Transportation Conference.
