Pakistani doctor arrested in Minnesota on terrorism charge

Pakistani doctor arrested in Minnesota on terrorism charge
FILE — A Pakistani doctor and former researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has been arrested on a terrorism charge. (Source: Gray News)
By Amy Forliti | March 19, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated March 19 at 9:24 PM

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former researcher at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, has been arrested on a terrorism charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Muhammad Masood was arrested Thursday at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

He was charged with one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say Masood had pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and was trying to travel to Syria. He allegedly had also expressed a desire to carry out an attack in the United States.

His attorney had no immediate comment on Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.