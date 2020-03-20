Scheffler reflects on basketball season; looks ahead to baseball

SPRINGFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - Like many other high school athletes around the country, Decker Scheffler’s senior basketball season was cut short amidst the spread of COVID-19.
“I was very shocked that they cancelled that game against New Ulm Cathedral. I was not expecting a state tournament, just came to that, I wasn’t expecting it to happen but when I saw, I think I saw a tweet that said all the section and state games were going to be cancelled, I didn’t know if that meant us or not because I just went to a game the night before at Gustavus, and then I’m like oh well maybe that is us so I waited to hear for sure from coach and I did and it was just kind of the end there,” Decker Scheffler, Springfield senior said.
After the dust settled it was time for Scheffler to look ahead to spring, and baseball. As of now spring sports are paused through Mar. 27, the MSHSL is making adjustments as necessary.
“When I was looking into the face and the eyes of a lot of those seniors and me as a coach, that’s a difficult time, to have a season end and then have an uncertainty of what’s going to happen here the rest of the season. You can’t help to feel very sorry for those kids,” Brandon Wilhelmi, Springfield baseball coach, said.
Despite the ambiguity of getting to compete in his final year of baseball as a Tiger, Scheffler’s athletic career will continue one way or another as the senior is committed to play baseball at Ball State University.
“Knowing that I have four more years of it, makes me work harder because it gets me even more excited when I’m in the weight room and stuff and always hitting and throwing with my friends it just means a lot but high school is just different so hopefully I get one more year of that," Scheffler said.
“I think Decker’s really excited for that next challenge and we’re looking forward to it as former coaches of his to watch him. The funny thing about Decker is the sky is the limit, he’s still getting bigger, he’s not that 5′9 eighth grader that started on the state championship team in baseball, he’s now 6′3, 210 pounds and still growing and getting stronger and working hard so we’re excited to see what he does and good things lie ahead for him,” Bob Fink, Springfield football coach, said.
