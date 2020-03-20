Schell’s Brewery celebrates 160th anniversary with 160 Acts of Kindness

New Ulm, Minn. (KEYC) - To celebrate its 160th anniversary, Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm kicked off its 160 random acts of kindness on Thursday.
A $5,000 donation was made to the New Ulm Food Shelf.
They also made a special delivery of beer to Vern, a resident at Orchard Hill Senior Living, after he shared a message on social media, saying he was all out of beer and would like some dropped off by the front door.
“We had somebody run and leave beer outside of Orchard Hills so that the staff could grab it and the residents were able to enjoy beer. They might not be huge acts of kindness like we obviously can’t give $5000 to everything coming up but we just want to make a difference in someone’s day and that’s our goal with each of these,” says Leigh Wendinger, Marketing Manager at Schell’s Brewery.
Schell’s plans to continue sprinkling its community with random acts of kindness through the end of the year.
