Social media is an option for those recovering from addiction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Social distancing has led to the cancellation of public gatherings of people, including vital meetings for those recovering from addiction, but they’re still are ways to keep in touch.
Communication is vital for those on the road to recovery from addiction, and those affected by the meeting cancellations are urged to stay connected with others through whatever means possible.
“There’s two good things and one is temporary. It’s just a matter of getting through this so you can get back on track once it’s over with. In the meantime, there is support out there and it’s through social media and the internet that can kind of help bridge the gap,” says Paul Brethen, co-founder of SoberBuddy.
Many recovery programs have shifted to having meetings over the phone, and there are social media tools available during a time of social distancing.
SoberBuddy is an online drug and alcohol recovery support program with virtual therapy resources.
Brethen says online resources such as SoberBuddy can help those recovering from addiction with tools, and even daily challenges, to keep them on the right path.
“One of the things you have to learn in recovery is that life isn’t easy, that things change, so you need to adapt, you need to adjust if you want to continue to stay clean and sober. We’ve given a lot of information and guidance on how to do that,” says Brethen.
Locally, Mankato AA can also help those find alternative methods of communication and they can be reached at 507-388-8989 or through their website.
