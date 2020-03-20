Tips on disinfecting your vehicle

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Many people taking some extra time to disinfect these days, and when it comes to vehicles there are some important things to be aware of.
Disinfecting wipes are recommended, but they should be unscented and have no bleach, otherwise, it can have a chemical reaction with the surface being cleaning and cause things like discoloration to happen.
“We want them to be careful using the disinfecting wipes around areas that are electrical like buttons and touch screens as they can have a bad effect on those. We also want them to be careful and stay away from the clear lenses that go over the speedometer and the gages on the dash,” says Rob Prahm, general manager at Snell Auto Wash.
Since the coronavirus outbreak spread to Minnesota, the crew at Snell Auto Wash have taken their own precautions when cleaning vehicles.
“When we clean a car we’re making sure we’re disinfecting areas like the door handles in and out, the steering wheel, the gear shifter, the key and the key fob, which is something a lot of people forget about that can carry germs. Other areas we haven’t done before, the rearview mirror where people grab with their hand to adjust it and gas caps too,” says Prahm.
Snell Auto Wash has also temporarily discontinued its complimentary towels and has shut down free vacuums for now, hoping to help stop the spread of germs.
