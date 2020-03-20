UPDATE: Officials identify man who died in fire Thursday morning

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety has identified the name of the victim killed in an apartment fire Thursday morning.
64-year-old Howard Vern Easton, of Mankato, was found unresponsive inside the fourth-floor apartment on North Fourth Street at 2:00 a.m.
According to authorities on the scene, two other people suffered minor injuries while escaping the fire.
Mankato Public Safety says the building’s sprinkler system was able to extinguish the blaze without additional assistance.
An ongoing investigation into the cause of the fire is being conducted by the state fire marshal.
This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.
