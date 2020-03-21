Iowa reschedules 3 special elections in light of outbreak

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate has rescheduled three upcoming special elections to take place this summer as part of efforts to avoid crowds of people gathering and possibly spreading the new coronavirus.
Pate says the elections will now be held on July 7. They include special elections in Cedar Falls and Craig to fill city county vacancies and one in Woodbury County to fill a Board of Supervisors vacancy.
Pate says he consulted with the auditors of all three counties before rescheduling the elections. He says July 7 is the first date available for the elections.
