Local fitness centers go virtual, bringing workouts to your home

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Many fitness centers have gone virtual, amid the coronavirus outbreak, as people practice social distancing. Bringing follow-along workouts to the comfort of your home.
JP Fitness in Mankato has also hopped on the virtual bandwagon. Beginning Monday, March 21, members of the gym can access workouts live on their JP fit app or watch pre-recorded workouts on their website.
JP Fitness owner Jon Jamieson says it’s a good idea to keep up with your normal active routine.
“You don’t want to lose whatever momentum you’ve gained by exercising regularly, it’s a good opportunity now to try to implement that in your schedule now that you have more time at home. It could be a great way to kinda boost your mood and activate those endorphins," said Jamieson.
Jamieson says those interested in these services can reach out through the contacts provided on the workout facility’s website.
And if you’d prefer to have some gym equipment at home, members of Ignition Fitness and Sports in North Mankato can request to do.
Fitness officials encourage people to explore the virtual at-home workouts out there, as keeping a healthy immune system at this time is important.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.