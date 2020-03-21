Lowering interest rates and what it could mean for America’s producers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Federal Reserve lowered its target for the federal funds rate to range from 0% to a quarter of a percent in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Many are making quick financial decisions based off of current interest rates and many wondering what those numbers could mean in the long run, including what it could mean for America’s farmers as they renew operating notes.
Interest rates are either set at a fixed rate or a variable rate depending on the lender and the phase they're in...
“And the variable rate is either off some index of treasuries or else off the Wall Street Journal Prime Rate, and obviously if it’s on a variable rate, those rates would adjust as the federal rates, either the prime rate or the federal rates are adjusted downward, then the rates would also adjust,” said farm management analyst with MinnStar Bank in Lake Crystal, Kent Thiesse.
Thiesse said producers may be seeing a lower rate whether the note is fixed or variable.
“Certainly that rate is probably lower than they were paying, I’m guessing either if they were on a fixed rate or variable rate, the operating rate for most farmers is going to be lower than they were a year ago,” said Thiesse.
The potential dollars saved goes beyond operating notes.
“If you had bought a quarter section of land at $7,500 dollars an acre, if you were buying it now even, at $7,500 dollars an acre that’s $1.2 million dollars, if you financed half of that, that’s $600,000 dollars, let’s say you bought it a year ago and it was 6.5%, you’re paying $36,000 dollars a year in interest and if you can refinance that with the same terms at 4.5%, that’s $24,000 interest you saved $12,000 dollars,” said Thiesse.
“Obviously that’s not going to be on every acre if you save interest, but certainly if you have some land you bought, if you can save $75 dollars an acre that can certainly help make that land potentially easier to break even on or make a little profit on,” said Thiesse.
Wall Street Journal Prime Rate is sitting at 4.25% this week and was at 5.5% a year ago.
