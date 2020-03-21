Lowering interest rates and what it could mean for America’s producers

“If you had bought a quarter section of land at $7,500 dollars an acre, if you were buying it now even, at $7,500 dollars an acre that’s $1.2 million dollars, if you financed half of that, that’s $600,000 dollars, let’s say you bought it a year ago and it was 6.5%, you’re paying $36,000 dollars a year in interest and if you can refinance that with the same terms at 4.5%, that’s $24,000 interest you saved $12,000 dollars,” said Thiesse.