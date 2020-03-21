Mayo Clinic Health System temporarily bans visitors in response to COVID-19 virus

(KEYC) — Mayo Clinic Health System announced Friday that hospital patients at all of its locations will no longer be allowed to have visitors until further notice.
The measure, which went into effect at 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, is aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Although no visitors are allowed to visit hospital patients all of Mayo Clinic Health System’s locations, compassionate exceptions will be granted on a case-by-case basis.
The compassionate exceptions include births and end-of-care life, among other circumstances. Anyone who is granted permission to visit will be screened prior to entering the facility. The health organization adds that no visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed to visit hospital patients under any circumstances.
The system is encouraging family members to consider alternative ways to connect with their loved ones who may be in the hospital, such as using telephones or other electronic means of communication.
In a video posted to the company’s YouTube channel, Mayo Clinic Health System President Bobbie S. Gostout, M.D., said that patients should also “be open to getting a non-traditional way of care through a telephone or video visit.”
“We are asking our patients call first of they have symptoms consistent with COVID-19, instead of just coming to our clinics,” Gostout added. “That will help us to prepare for your visit.”
Additional information about COVID-19 can be obtained by visiting the Mayo Clinic Health System’s COVID-19 dedicated website.
