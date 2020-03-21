North Mankato Taylor Library implements online programming during hiatus

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — With social isolation may come some boredom.
To provide local residents with something to do and keep its presence in the community, the North Mankato Taylor Library is offering various programming on its Facebook page.
Programming includes virtual book clubs, writing contests, craft and fitness groups, a pen pal program as well as educational programs.
"We do a lot of programming and so just to all of the sudden to not have any programming hurts," explained Hallie Uhrich, Program and Outreach Librarian. "We want to make sure everyone knows we are still thinking about them and want to keep them busy during this time when they are often stuck at home and can't do anything."
Visit the North Mankato Taylor Library’s Facebook page for a full list of online programs being offered.
