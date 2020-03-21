Officials: Dental student is first U of Iowa COVID-19 case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a dental student is the first COVID-19 case reported on the University of Iowa campus in Iowa City.
University officials say a patient seen by the student when the student was symptomatic has been notified, as have other students with whom he came in contact.
The officials say the dentistry student doesn’t live in any residence hall and is in isolation off campus.
A campus message sent Thursday says the Dental College has intensified its disinfection efforts.
Also Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that the state COVID-19 total had risen to 44.
