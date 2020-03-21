Toppers Pizza assists worrying families

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — In a time of crisis, multiple area businesses are doing what they can to assist the communities they conduct business within.
Toppers Pizza in Mankato is no different.
The business has decided to help ease the stress for families that count on school lunch meals by providing a free small pizza at lunchtime to anyone who comes in and asks for it, no strings attached.
“We know there are a lot of families out there worried about that right now, so we wanted to help the community and offer that to parents,” Toppers Owner Dale Porter said. “We want to make sure kids are fed and people have what they need.”
The deal runs Mondays through Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. until March 27, or until further notice, at Toppers Pizza’s Mankato location.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.