Minnesota coronavirus cases rise by 32, now at 169

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - Minnesota health officials say the state now has 169 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus.
The latest figure Sunday morning is up 32 from a day earlier. So far the state has recorded one death, a Ramsey County person in their 80s who had underlying medical conditions. For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.
The numbers by the Minnesota Department of Health released on Sunday also include the first positive test for LeSueur County. MDH says 4,680 people have been tested by their lab. Other counties in southern Minnesota seeing an increase in numbers include Blue Earth and Martin, which has the highest number of cases in the southern part of the state outside Olmsted County.
The following is a county-by-county break down of cases in the state: Anoka-5; Benton-1; Blue Earth-4; Carver-7; Cass-1; Chisago-1; Clay-2; Dakota-1; Dodge-2; Filmore-2; Hennepin-57; Jackson-1; LeSueur-1; Martin-8; Mower-6; Nicollet-3; Olmsted-14; Ramsey-18 Renville-1; Rice-1; Scott-3; St. Louis-1; Stearns-4; Steele-3; Wabasha-1; Waseca-1; Washington-7; Wright-3
For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz activated the National Guard to move personal protective equipment from Camp Ripley to a state warehouse in St. Paul. Many hospitals and medical workers have complained about a shortage of such gear.
Gov. Tim Walz says he doesn’t think it’s necessary yet to follow the lead of California and some other states and order Minnesotans to shelter in place to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. But as the state’s count of confirmed cases soared Friday, he said the rapidly evolving crisis make that step necessary.
