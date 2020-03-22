Preventing infectious disease in child care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - To no surprise, the current climate has slowed down work flow for many businesses and their employees, but that isn't the case for essential personnel.
Many child care facilities remain open to ensure parents in the workforce can fulfill essential duties.
To ensure child care remains available during the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor’s office and state agencies have worked to provide child care providers who are regulated by the state, support stating: “We need you and your staff to stay well and stay open to provide a safe and nurturing space for our children.”
The Minnesota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have given child care facilities, like Mankato’s Our Little World Daycare, resources to understand the evolving situation and mitigate the risk of COVID-19 as well as potential emergency financial options.
“If we do get a case, we have to close for I would say at least a week to do deep cleaning everywhere. So, I don’t want to call it a ticking time-bomb but that’s also why everyone is very cautious on the hand washing and things like that,” director of Our Little World Daycare Kelly Geiser said.
Aside from efforts to mitigate the risk of COVID-19, Our Little World Daycare has made efforts to support local business in a strenuous time.
“There’s small business here in Mankato, we’re buying lunch from a small business in town, because they bring their children here. It’s like we’re just trying to help each other,” Geiser said.
To learn more about child care recommendations from the MDH and CDC visit: https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/schools.html.
