Charter makes SHOWTIME, EPIX available to all SpectrumTV customers

STAMFORD, Conn. (KEYC) — Charter Communications, Inc. announced Monday that it will be providing SHOWTIME and EPIX premium channels to Spectrum TV customers who do not currently receive these channels.
The company says that the channels will be available at no additional cost for Spectrum TV customers. SHOWTIME and EPIX will be available for all Spectrum TV customers, regardless of subscription, until April 19.
“We hope that by expanding these programming options it will provide even more hours of entertainment for our customers in these challenging times,” said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President of Programming Acquisition for Charter. “The highly-popular original entertainment programming and movies on these networks will be of great interest to a large cross-section of our customers.”
SHOWTIME and EPIX will be available for viewing on Monday, March 23, for customers who do not currently receive those channels.
Some popular originals on SHOWTIME include Billions and Homeland, as well as movies and documentaries.
Popular programs on EPIX include War of the Worlds, Godfather of Harlem and Slow Burn, as well as a new series, Belgravia, which premieres on April 12.
