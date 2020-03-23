The Docket: city councils, lawmakers respond to COVID-19

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Government officials across the state are working to respond to COVID-19, both at the city council level and at the Minnesota State Legislature.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of March 23, 2020.
Southern Minnesota city councils are working to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Saint Peter City Council will vote Monday night to extend the Minnesota Cold Weather Rule to May 22nd.
The rule protects residents from having their heat turned off for failure to pay their bill.
If adopted, all electric and natural gas companies will be required to follow the extension.
The Mankato City Council will further address its emergency response at a meeting Monday.
Last week, the council held a special meeting approving up to $1 million in emergency funds toward the COVID-19 response.
Council adopted an emergency ordinance enacting the city’s emergency preparedness plan.
Funds from previous years’ general funds can be used to deal with the response.
At the Capitol, lawmakers will detail additional proposals to address COVID-19.
The House of Representatives announced Friday they will be working on measures that include making sure workers get paid time off for COVID-19-related illness or business closure, preventing evictions and foreclosures during the pandemic, making sure long-term care and disability services keep running, offering child care support and more.
