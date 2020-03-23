Hepatitis A on the rise across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — While a majority of the headlines lately have been focusing on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, another disease is quietly making its way across the state.
The Minnesota Department of Health reported Friday, March 20, that 92 cases of Hepatitis A have been diagnosed across the state. Of those, 67 (73%) required hospitalization. One death caused by the disease has also been reported.
A majority of the cases have been diagnosed in and around the Twin Cities metro, but one case has been diagnosed and confirmed in Blue Earth and Brown Counties.
On its website, MDH says that “since May 2019, Minnesota has seen an increase of hepatitis A cases, which we have now identified as an outbreak. Minnesota’s outbreak-associated cases have risk factors consistent with the national outbreaks.”
Those who may be at high risk during the current Hepatitis A outbreak include:
- People who use injection/non-injection drugs;
- People experiencing homelessness or unstable housing;
- People who are currently or were recently incarcerated; and
- Men who have sex with men (MSM).
The Minnesota Department of Health says that the best way to prevent Hepatitis A infection is through vaccination.
Additional information about Hepatitis A in Minnesota is available through the Minnesota Department of Health’s website.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.