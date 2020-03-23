Hy-Vee aims to raise $1 million to help local food banks restock their shelves

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) — Hy-Vee, Inc. announced Saturday, March 21, that it has set a goal to raise $1 million to help local food banks restock their shelves during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Hy-Vee launched its campaign on Monday, March 23, to raise money and awareness for food banks across its eight-state region.
When customers check out at any Hy-Vee location, they will be asked if they would like to donate $1 or more to assist local food banks. Every dollar raised through customer donations will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, by Hy-Vee, up to $500,000.
“In today’s uncertain times, we want to keep our local food banks stocked with the essentials that individuals and families need,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “By partnering with our customers, our goal is to raise $1 million for our food bank partners so they can continue their operations throughout this crisis.”
Customers can also make a donation in a pre-set increment during their Hy-Vee Aisles Online purchases.
All funds will be collected at the store level on a weekly basis and provided to the local food banks to help replenish their stock every week.
Donations will be accepted until April 30.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.