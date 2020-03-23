Local church offers service via drive-in

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As worship services across the state are cancelled as precaution to halt the spread of COVID-19, Living Word Mankato gets creative, offering drive-in church.
The service is presented on an outdoor platform and can be heard by tuning in your vehicle’s radio to 88.1 FM.
Attendees are advised to remain in their vehicle at all times.
“Park and Worship” will be offered again next week at 10 a.m. at the Living Word’s location.
Services can also be streamed online at their website.
