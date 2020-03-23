Mankato Clinic implements telehealth visits

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Clinic ramps up its efforts to see patients without having them come into the clinic.
Last week they implemented telehealth visits and more than 100 providers are already on board and conducting virtual visits with patients. Patients set up an appointment and can talk to their providers through an online video chat.
Not all appointments are a good fit for telehealth, but the clinic says it’s a good way to reduce person-to-person contact for patients and doctors.
"Certainly mental health visits, a lot of time prescription refills, medical follow-ups, diabetes, dermatology, if there are things we can see with a camera, even other things like any head colds type things, obviously, we can’t do a full exam so if it’s something that requires a full exam we can’t do it via telehealth, says Dr. Colin Weerts at the Mankato Clinic.
Those attending a telehealth appointment should still call and schedule it just like a regular appointment. Mankato Clinic is still conducting regular in-person appointments as well.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.