Mayo Clinic Health System – Southwest Minnesota donates $100,000 to Community Response Fund

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System — Southwest Minnesota Region announced Monday that it has donated $100,000 to the Community Response Fund established by the Greater Mankato Area United Way and Mankato Area Foundation.
“Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota region is proud to announce a $100,000 donation to the United Way, who has partnered with the Mankato Area Foundation to develop a community emergency fund,” said Terry Brandt, Chair of Administration for Mayo Clinic Health System — Southwest Minnesota Region. “We are grateful to help support this important initiative as our community bands together to address COVID-19.”
“Words cannot express how grateful we are for the continued partnership of Mayo Clinic Health System Southwest Minnesota,” Greater Mankato Area United Way CEO Barb Kaus said. “This generous donation for the Community Response Fund demonstrates Mayo Clinic Health System’s deep support of keeping our region strong and balanced, now through essential emergency needs as we unite to address this health crisis. This donation will have a tremendous positive impact on our region.”
